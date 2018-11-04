GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Shooting in Sweden Leaves 7 People Wounded, 12 Arrested

Swedish authorities say the country has seen a rise in organised crime activity in the past few years. Several criminal gang shootings have taken place in its three major cities: Stockholm, Goteborg and Malmo.

Associated Press

Updated:November 4, 2018, 6:47 PM IST
Shooting in Sweden Leaves 7 People Wounded, 12 Arrested
Representative image
Helsinki: Swedish police say seven people have been wounded and 12 arrested in a shooting allegedly linked to biker gang members near the country's second city of Goteborg.

Police said Sunday that patrols rushed Saturday evening to the small industrial town of Molnlycke, southeast of Goteborg, where they found "several injured people" following a shooting outside an entertainment venue that was hosting a party.

Police said events leading to the shooting were unclear. It is being investigated as an attempted murder.

According to the Goteborgs-Posten newspaper, several of the wounded have links to the Hells Angels biker gang.

Swedish authorities say the country has seen a rise in organised crime activity in the past few years. Several criminal gang shootings have taken place in its three major cities: Stockholm, Goteborg and Malmo.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
