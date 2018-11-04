English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shooting in Sweden Leaves 7 People Wounded, 12 Arrested
Swedish authorities say the country has seen a rise in organised crime activity in the past few years. Several criminal gang shootings have taken place in its three major cities: Stockholm, Goteborg and Malmo.
Helsinki: Swedish police say seven people have been wounded and 12 arrested in a shooting allegedly linked to biker gang members near the country's second city of Goteborg.
Police said Sunday that patrols rushed Saturday evening to the small industrial town of Molnlycke, southeast of Goteborg, where they found "several injured people" following a shooting outside an entertainment venue that was hosting a party.
Police said events leading to the shooting were unclear. It is being investigated as an attempted murder.
According to the Goteborgs-Posten newspaper, several of the wounded have links to the Hells Angels biker gang.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
