Shooting Outside Wisconsin Senior Apartments Leaves 4 Hurt

MAYVILLE, Wis.: A shooting outside a senior living apartment complex in a small Wisconsin town left four people wounded, including the gunman, law enforcement said Thursday.

Life saving measures were performed at the scene after the shooting Wednesday evening in Mayville, and all four were taken by air to trauma centers, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.

Spring Glen Apartments matches the location of the shooting provided by the Dodge County Sheriffs Office. Authorities have not said if any residents of the senior living complex were involved or hurt in the attack.

Mayville is a town of 5,000 people about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Milwaukee. Mayville Mayor Rob Boelk said the shooter is in critical condition.

It has been a troubling and disturbing night, Boelk told the the Fond du Lac Reporter.

Boelk did not immediately respond to an Associated Press call for comment Thursday.

The DOJs Division of Criminal Investigation and Mayville police are leading the investigation with help from the sheriffs office, the State Patrol, and police departments in Horicon, Lomira and Theresa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor