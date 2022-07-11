Shootings In Miami, California And New York Kill 5, Injure More Than A Dozen

Mass shootings led to a series of deaths and injuries on Sunday across the United States. Mass shooting incidents were reported from California’s Downey, Miami’s Brownsville and New York’s Coney Island among others.

Three men were killed in Downey early Sunday morning and two others were injured at a house party in the 8100 block of Leeds Street. Police officers found four men and a woman who had been shot.

Investigators at the scene said multiple people opened fire and it appeared that the victims also fired shots. Officials from the Downey Police Department said the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident with no additional suspects wanted at this time. Three people were declared dead on the scene and two others including a woman are being treated for their injuries.

A mass shooting in Miami’s Brownsville outside a grocery shop led to the death of one person and injured another. The shooting was outside of the Foodland Market at 4610 NW 32nd Avenue, near the Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, local news agency Local10 reported.

Police officials from the Miami-Dade Police Department said that the man injured was shot in his arm and was quickly taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Four men were shot on Sunday morning in River North in California outside Snickers Bar and Grill in the 400 block of North State Street. A person crept up on these men in a white sedan and opened fire at them.

Among the four injured, which also includes a woman in her 40s, one remains critical. Witnesses heard more than 16 shots, local news outlet WGN9 said in a report.

A shooting was also reported in New York City’s Coney Island. Five people including a teenager were injured near the popular amusement area of New York City’s Coney Island on Sunday, CNN reported.

In New York City’s Brooklyn and Queens, police got into an altercation with possible suspects in two separate cases after they opened fire at the police officers who were responding to the situation.

In both cases the suspects got into a gunfight with the police and the police returned fire killing both men.

(with inputs from LATimes, CNN and Local10)

