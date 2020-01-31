English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Shots Fired at Intruder's Vehicle at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort in Florida, 2 Arrested

A file photo of US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club. (Reuters)

The president was not at the resort at the time although he is scheduled to arrive there later on Friday.

Palm Beach: Authorities say officers fired shots at a vehicle that breached security on Friday at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach in Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said two people were taken into custody. There was no word on any injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, a black SUV being pursued by the Florida Highway Patrol breached security about 11:40 am at the main entrance of the resort. Officers fired shots and the SUV raced off. It was pursued by the Highway Patrol and a sheriff's office helicopter.

The sheriff's office said the SUV was later found and the two people were taken into custody. No further details were immediately available.

Mar-a-Lago has been the scene of several intrusions since Trump became president. There was no immediate information about the two people arrested on Friday.
