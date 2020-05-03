WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Shots Fired From North Korea Believed To be 'Accidental': US State Secretary Pompeo

File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Reuters)

File photo of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (Reuters)

The border incident came a day after North Korean state media said Kim Jong Un had made his first public appearance after a nearly three-week unexplained absence from public view.

  • AFP Washington
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 8:42 PM IST
Share this:

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said shots fired Sunday from North Korea towards the South in the DMZ that divides the peninsula were believed to have been "accidental."

"Handful of shots came across from the north; we think those were accidental," he said on ABC's "This Week."

"South Koreans did return fire. There was no loss of life on either side," he added.

The border incident came a day after North Korean state media said Kim Jong Un had made his first public appearance after a nearly three-week unexplained absence from public view.

Pompeo declined to comment on what the US knew about the North Korean leader's absence, or whether it was linked to a rumored health issue.

"We have seen the same images from yesterday that the world saw. It looks like Chairman Kim is alive and well," he said.

"Our mission remains the same, to convince the North Koreans to give up their nuclear weapons and create a brighter future for the North Korean people."

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    28,070

    +1,535*  

  • Total Confirmed

    40,263

    +2,487*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    10,887

    +869*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,306

    +83*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 03 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,101,727

    +18,177*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,446,291

    +59,772*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,100,442

    +36,921*  

  • Total DEATHS

    244,122

    +4,674*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres