'Shows His Frustration, Didn't Do Anything on 26/11': Govt Responds to Bilawal's Comment on Modi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s remarks on PM Modi reflects his deep frustration on the way India has exposed Islamabad on 26/11 attacks, government sources said on Friday.

The government’s response came after Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday had made a highly objectionable comment against PM Narendra Modi in response to India’s earlier comment on Pakistan.

ALSO READ | ‘World Isn’t Stupid’: At UNSC, Jaishankar Tears Into Pak With Hillary Clinton’s ‘Snakes in Backyard’ Remark

The government sources also said that Pakistan has not done anything on the 2008 Mumbai attacks case and terrorists like Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and Hafiz Sayeed are roaming free.

“His (Bhutto’s) remarks reflect their deep frustration on the way India has exposed them on 26/11 at the UN. Yesterday, the nurse (Anjali Kulte) who had saved about 20 people (during Mumbai attacks) had also joined on line and narrated on the 26/11 and moreover the way External Affairs Minister exposed Bilawal at the UNSC Meet also has left them disturbed,” government sources told CNN-News18.

“Lakhvi and Hafiz Sayeed are also free and Pakistan has done nothing in the Mumbai Attack case which has left them frustrated, which is why Bilawal has made such a remark," they added.

Bhutto Zardari criticising PM Modi said, “(I want to tell India) that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India.”

ALSO READ | India, PM Modi Became ‘Voice of World’: Jaishankar on Ending Ukraine Conflict Through Diplomacy

He was in New York to participate in the UN meetings, where he added, “He (PM Modi) was banned from entering this country until he became the Prime Minister. This is the Prime Minister of the RSS and the Foreign Minister of the RSS. What is the RSS? The RSS takes inspiration from Hitler’s ‘SS’.”

Bhutto’s comment came in response to Jaishankar’s statement in the UN Security Council on Wednesday where he slammed Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue in the council and said that a country that hosted slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and attacked a neighbouring Parliament does not have the credentials to “sermonise” in the power UN organ.

Jaishankar said the UN’s credibility depends on its effective response to the key challenges of our times, be it pandemics, climate change, conflicts or terrorism, and that “the normalisation of such threats” should never be accepted.

Read all the Latest News here