Coronavirus
Sick Pay for All in Self-isolation Because of Coronavirus, Says British Chancellor Rishi Sunak

Britain's Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak is seen outside Downing Street, London, Britain September 10, 2019. (Image: REUTERS)

Announcing the 2020 Budget on Wednesday, the Chancellor said a 30 billion pound three-point government response to coronavirus will have 'maximum impact', a report said.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 13, 2020, 5:39 PM IST
London: Rishi Sunak, the Indian-origin British Chancellor, has said that anyone who needs to self-isolate because of coronavirus and even if they don't have any symptoms, will be paid Statutory Sick Pay from the first day they are off work.

Announcing the 2020 Budget on Wednesday, the Chancellor said a 30 billion pound three-point government response to coronavirus will have "maximum impact", the Metro newspaper said in a report.

In total, he is pledging 7 billion pounds to businesses and a 5 billion pounds NHS fund to help cope with the demands of the virus.

He also promised that the government will refund the cost of statutory sick pay for companies with up to 250 people - for staff who need to take up to 14 days off - and abolish business rates for smaller businesses.

Sunak told the House of Commons: We are doing everything we can to keep this country and our people healthy and financially secure."

As of Friday, the UK has registered 590 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 10 fatalities.

