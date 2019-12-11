Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » World
1-min read

'Silent Blessing' Given to Bring Home Islamic State Kids, Says New Finland PM Sanna Marin

The coalition's second biggest party, the Centre Party, which toppled Marin's predecessor last week, has so far withheld support for the Foreign Ministry's plans.

Reuters

Updated:December 11, 2019, 10:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Silent Blessing' Given to Bring Home Islamic State Kids, Says New Finland PM Sanna Marin
Finland's Social Democrats elected 34-year-old Sanna Marin to the post of prime minister on Sunday, making her the youngest head of government in the country's history. (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Helsinki: Finland's new prime minister said on Wednesday the centre-left coalition government had given its "silent blessing" to the Foreign Minister to go ahead with plans to repatriate children of women who travelled to Syria to join Islamic State.

The remarks by Prime Minister Sanna Marin, a day after she took office, could set the stage for a conflict within her five member centre-left coalition, which has yet to agree a position on the issue of repatriations.

The coalition's second biggest party, the Centre Party, which toppled Marin's predecessor last week, has so far withheld support for the Foreign Ministry's plans.

Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said he had nominated a special envoy to look into how more than 30 Finnish children currently trapped at the Al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria could be brought home.

"(Our) guidelines include the idea that at least the children could be brought to safety from the camp within a reasonable timeframe," Haavisto told reporters, adding that it was not clear how quickly that could take place.

The Red Cross says around 68,000 people are being held in Al-Hol, mostly the family members of defeated Islamic State fighters, two thirds of them children. Finland is one of many EU countries trying to decide what to do about their citizens.

Haavisto said Syrian Kurdish forces, who have kept the Islamic State fighters and their families under custody at camps since they took the jihadist group's last enclave, were opposed to the idea of separating children from their mothers.

"If separating a child from their guardian is not legally or factually possible, the premise is that the child's interest is decisive," he said.

Haavisto has come under heavy political pressure in recent weeks for his active approach in trying to bring the children back to Finland.

The Centre Party has been frightened by the rapid rise in polls of the opposition nationalist Finns Party, which says repatriating Islamic State detainees could endanger Finland's security.

Marin took office on Tuesday after the Centre Party withdrew its support from Social Democrat leader Antti Rinne last week, forcing him to step down as prime minister. At 34, Marin is the world's youngest national leader. All five coalition leaders in the cabinet are women, four of them under 35.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram