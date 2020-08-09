WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Simon Cowell injures back while testing electric bicycle

Simon Cowell injures back while testing electric bicycle

Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

Share this:

MALIBU, Calif. Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

Cowell was expected to have surgery Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul. Cowell fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be under observation and doing fine.

Cowell created America’s Got Talent and serves as a judge on the show. He has also been the judge on Britains Got Talent, The X Factor and American Idol.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 9, 2020, 11:31 AM IST
Next Story
Loading