Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Singapore Airport Temporarily Closed after Drones Spotted Near Runway

This is the latest case of unmanned aerial devices causing disruption at a major airport, after thousands of passengers were affected when drone sightings forced the closure of Britain's Gatwick Airport last year.

AFP

Updated:June 19, 2019, 8:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Singapore Airport Temporarily Closed after Drones Spotted Near Runway
Image for representation only. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...

Singapore: Singapore's main airport temporarily closed a runway after drones were spotted in the area, causing dozens of flights to be delayed, authorities said Wednesday.

It is the latest case of unmanned aerial devices causing disruption at a major airport, after thousands of passengers were affected, when drone sightings forced the closure of Britain's Gatwick Airport last year.

Changi Airport, one of Asia's busiest hubs, closed one of its two runways for short periods from late Tuesday into early Wednesday after the drone sightings, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said.

About 37 flights were delayed and one arriving in Singapore was diverted to neighbouring Malaysia, the agency said. Authorities have launched an investigation.

It is against the law in Singapore to fly a drone within five kilometres (three miles) of an airport without a permit, the Straits Times newspaper reported. Anyone convicted of breaking the regulation faces up to a year in jail.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram