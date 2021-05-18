world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneTauktae#Sanjeevani
News18» News»World»Singapore Approves Covid-19 Vaccine for Use in 12 to 15-year-olds amid New Variant Infecting Children
1-MIN READ

Singapore Approves Covid-19 Vaccine for Use in 12 to 15-year-olds amid New Variant Infecting Children

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Image for representation. (Reuters)

The government will also extend the interval between two-dose COVID-19 vaccines to six to eight weeks, from three to four weeks currently.

SINGAPORE, May 18 (Reuters) - Singapore has authorised the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 12 to 15 years old in a bid to extend protection to more groups as the country tackles a recent increase of infections, officials said on Tuesday.

“The data showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated high efficacy consistent with that observed in the adult population,” the health ministry said in a statement, adding “its safety profile is also consistent with the known safety profile in the adult population”.

The government will also extend the interval between two-dose COVID-19 vaccines to six to eight weeks, from three to four weeks currently, it said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:May 18, 2021, 17:29 IST