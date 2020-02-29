Singapore Confirms Four New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 102

Singapore: Singapore on Saturday confirmed four new patients of coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to 102, according to the nation's health ministry. The new cases, which include a domestic worker from the Philippines, were all linked to the Wizlearn Technologies cluster, a technology hub here, Channel News Asia quoted a statement from the health ministry as saying.

The deadly virus epidemic which broke out in China has so far claimed the lives of 2,835 people while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 79,251, Chinese health officials said on Saturday.

The virus has also spread across the world, with a rising number of cases reported in more than 50 countries and territories, the report said.