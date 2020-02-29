English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

Singapore Confirms Four New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 102

The deadly virus epidemic which broke out in China has so far claimed the lives of 2,835 people while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 79,251, Chinese health officials said on Saturday.

  PTI
  Last Updated: February 29, 2020, 7:09 PM IST
Singapore: Singapore on Saturday confirmed four new patients of coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to 102, according to the nation's health ministry. The new cases, which include a domestic worker from the Philippines, were all linked to the Wizlearn Technologies cluster, a technology hub here, Channel News Asia quoted a statement from the health ministry as saying.

The virus has also spread across the world, with a rising number of cases reported in more than 50 countries and territories, the report said.

