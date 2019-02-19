English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Monster' Man Gets 25 Years in Singapore Jail for Forcing Wife Into Sex Trade, Raping Minor Daughter
The 27-year-old forced his wife to advertise her sexual services online using physical and emotional violence 'to ensure that she fulfilled a daily quota of customers.'
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Singapore: A Singaporean man described as a "monster" by prosecutors was sentenced to 25-and-a-half years in jail on Tuesday for forcing his wife into prostitution and sexually abusing their six-year-old daughter and a niece.
The sentence was more than the 22 years sought by state prosecutors because of the gravity of the offences, including punching his wife to coerce her into prostitution so they could provide for their infant son.
A High Court judge also sentenced the unemployed man, who cannot be named due to a court-issued gag order, to 24 strokes of the cane and a fine of USD 8,845). "The 27-year-old accused is a monster," Deputy Public Prosecutor Eunice Lau said in court.
"The sordid sexual depravity of his transgressions is unprecedented and involves him sexually exploiting the three most vulnerable women in his life - whom he had every responsibility to protect," Lau said, naming the wife, their daughter and his wife's 13-year-old niece.
The man forced his wife to advertise her sexual services online using physical and emotional violence "to ensure that she fulfilled a daily quota of customers," Lau added.
He also coerced her into secretly filming herself having sex with customers, the prosecutor said.
