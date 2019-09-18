Singapore Probes Couple for Wearing Anti-death Penalty Shirts at Running Event
The city-state's laws against dissent and street demonstrations make it illegal for even one person to hold a protest without a police permit.
File photo of the Singapore police (Reuters)
Singapore: A Singaporean couple who wore anti-death penalty t-shirts at a running event are under investigation for violating tough laws against public protests, police said Wednesday.
The city-state's laws against dissent and street demonstrations make it illegal for even one person to hold a protest without a police permit.
Nafiz Kamarudin, 38, and his 30-year-old wife wore the t-shirts at a run Sunday organised by local group the Yellow Ribbon Project aimed at showing support for ex-offenders and their efforts to re-integrate into society.
They bore the words "2nd CHANCES MEANS NOT KILLING THEM" on the front and "#ANTIDEATHPENALTY" on the back.
Singapore has steadfastly defended its use of capital punishment for offences like drug trafficking and murder as a deterrent against crime, despite calls from rights groups to abolish it.
Kamarudin, co-founder of a local NGO, told AFP that he and his wife were being investigated for "wearing t-shirts with a message of compassion".
"Tell me how can you promote the idea of giving ex-offenders a second chance if we send people to their death?" The Yellow Ribbon Project advocates giving a second chance to former prisoners.
Police said that two people were being probed for offences under the public order act, punishable for first-time offenders with a fine of Sg$3,000 ($2,200). Repeat offenders can be fined
Sg$5,000.
The prisons service, which supports the run, said that organisers of the event were made aware a week beforehand that a participant planned to wear a shirt with an anti-death penalty message.
Organisers contacted the man and advised him against using the event as a platform to advocate a cause but Kamarudin and his wife turned up wearing the t-shirts anyway, they said.
As he could not join the main pack with the shirt on, he ran separately on a road alongside the official route. His wife did not take part.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan Gives Back to Tiger Shroff's Krrish Meme by Sporting Flying Jatt T-shirt
- Zareen Khan Recounts Casting Couch Horror, Says Director Asked Her to 'Rehearse Kissing Scene'
- 33,000 People Want Oxford Dictionary to Change its Definition of 'Woman'. Here's Why.
- Want a 1Gbps Broadband Connection For Your Home? That Will be Rs 1,549 Onwards
- Tamil Nadu's New EV Policy Seeks Full Road Tax Exemption for Electric Vehicles Until 2022