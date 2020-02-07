Singapore Raises Health Alert Due to Increasing Number of Coronavirus Cases

Beijing: Singapore has raised its public heath alert status to orange and says three new cases of a virus have no clear source of infection.

The health ministry said Friday the three new cases were in Singaporeans who have no travel history to China nor links to previous cases but two of them visited Malaysia last month.

It said the city state, which now has 33 cases, has "planned for such a scenario involving community spread" and will introduce additional precautions.

The ministry is advising large events be canceled or attendees strictly screened. Employers are required to conduct daily health checks such as checking workers' temperatures, and it urged companies to plan for further steps such as allowing staff to telecommute or segregating workers.

The ministry previously said it was investigating a business conference last month where attendees appear to have contracted the virus.

A Malaysian and two South Koreans who attended the meeting tested positive, and Britain said Friday that its third confirmed case was a man who attended a conference in Singapore. The BBC said the man attended the same conference at the Grand Hyatt Singapore, which disinfected public areas upon learning of the cases.