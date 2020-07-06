Singapore Reports 5 Imported Covid-19 Cases from India, Tally Reaches 44,983

Singapore has reported five imported COVID-19 cases from India, the Ministry of Health said, as the country's total infections rose to 44,983 after 183 new patients were detected on Monday with majority being foreigners living in dormitories.

Singapore reported seven imported cases on Sunday, the ministry said.

Out of these, five imported cases were from India. They were placed on a 14-day stay-home notice on their return here on June 20 and 23,

A total of 183 new cases were detected on Monday, including 23 from the community. The rest were foreigners living in dormitories. With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 44,983.

Based on investigations so far, three of the 23 cases in the community, are Singaporeans (citizens) or Permanent Residents (foreigners) and 20 are foreigners holding work passes but living outside the dorms, the ministry said.

These cases were identified after periodic screening of workers in essential services who are living outside the dormitories, and some may be past infections, it said.

In addition, there are three imported cases, all of whom had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore. Their details have not been revealed yet.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased, from an average of seven cases per day in the week before, to an average of 10 per day in the past week.

Singapore has 212 cases in hospitals, two of whom are in critical condition. As many as 4,121 patients with mild symptoms are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

In all, 40,441 patients have fully recovered from the infection. On Sunday, 324 patients were discharged from hospital.