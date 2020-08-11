Singapore reports 61 coronavirus cases, lowest daily count in four months

SINGAPORE Singapore on Tuesday reported 61 new COVID-19 cases, its lowest daily count in more than four months.

The city-state went into a lockdown in mid-April after mass outbreaks in cramped migrant worker dormitories pushed its caseload to one of the highest in Asia.

Last week, it said it had cleared infections from all of the dormitories – housing around 300,000 workers – barring some blocks which continue to serve as isolation zones.

Also Watch Sushant Death Probe: What's The Mystery Behind The Rs.15 Crores Missing From Sushant's Account?

Of Tuesday’s cases – its lowest tally since April 2 – the majority were among those remaining workers serving quarantine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor