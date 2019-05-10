English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Singapore Reports First Case of Rare Monkeypox Virus
The virus was brought in by a Nigerian man, who arrived in Singapore on April 28, the city-state's health ministry said.
File photo of a patient with monkeypox. (Image: CDC Public Health Library)
Loading...
Singapore: Singapore has reported its first ever case of monkeypox, brought in by a Nigerian man thought to have contracted the rare virus by eating bushmeat at a wedding. Symptoms in humans of monkeypox -- which is endemic in parts of Central and Western Africa -- include lesions, fever, muscle ache and chills.
Transmission is usually via close contact with infected animals such as rodents and monkeys and is limited between people. It is not normally fatal but has been in rare cases. The man who brought in the virus arrived in Singapore on April 28, the city-state's health ministry (MOH) said in a statement late Thursday.
The 38-year-old developed symptoms two days later and is currently isolated at an infectious disease centre in a stable condition, the ministry said. Another 23 individuals who had been in close contact with the man have also been quarantined and will be monitored for 21 days.
"While risk of spread is low, MOH is taking precautions," the ministry said. Outside Africa, human moneypox infections had only been previously reported in the United States, Britain and Israel, according to the US Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
Singapore, a tiny but affluent city-state dependent on external trade and tourism, has toughened measures against infectious diseases after it was hit hard by the 2003 SARS virus outbreak. The disease killed 33 people in Singapore, inflicted major losses on the economy and hit the number of international visitors.
Transmission is usually via close contact with infected animals such as rodents and monkeys and is limited between people. It is not normally fatal but has been in rare cases. The man who brought in the virus arrived in Singapore on April 28, the city-state's health ministry (MOH) said in a statement late Thursday.
The 38-year-old developed symptoms two days later and is currently isolated at an infectious disease centre in a stable condition, the ministry said. Another 23 individuals who had been in close contact with the man have also been quarantined and will be monitored for 21 days.
"While risk of spread is low, MOH is taking precautions," the ministry said. Outside Africa, human moneypox infections had only been previously reported in the United States, Britain and Israel, according to the US Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.
Singapore, a tiny but affluent city-state dependent on external trade and tourism, has toughened measures against infectious diseases after it was hit hard by the 2003 SARS virus outbreak. The disease killed 33 people in Singapore, inflicted major losses on the economy and hit the number of international visitors.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
-
Thursday 09 May , 2019
Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Water Woes In The Heart of Delhi
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Elections 2019: Ready to Endorse Rahul Gandhi As PM If Congress Supports Delhi Statehood Demand, Says Kejriwal
Thursday 09 May , 2019 Delhi's Trash Mountains Here To Stay, Elections Change Nothing Say Residents
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Does Jet Airways Need to Update its Android And iOS Apps Even Now?
- Airtel Has a New Rs 249 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Rs 4 Lakhs Life Insurance Bundled
- A Twitter User Digs Up Old Tweets Claiming Akshay Kumar Visited Canada in 2014
- Made Deputy Commissioner for a Day, ISC Topper ‘Orders’ Cop Father to Return Home Early
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Slept Better After Watching Smith Bat in Practice Match: Langer
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results