WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Singapore Reports Sixth Death Due to Covid-19, Total Cases Reach 1,114

Representative Image. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Representative Image. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

The latest fatality from the virus was an 88-year-old Singapore permanent resident who had a history of terminal illness.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 4, 2020, 1:52 PM IST
Share this:

Singapore: Singapore on Saturday reported its sixth death from the novel coronavirus as the confirmed cases rose to 1,114, the health ministry said, a day after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced home-based learning for schoolchildren and closure of most workplaces to curb the spread of the deadly disease.

The latest fatality from the virus was an 88-year-old Singapore permanent resident who had a history of terminal illness.

The man was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 29 and admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) the following day.

He had been in the intensive care unit since March 30 but developed serious complications and died on Saturday, the ministry said.

This is the fourth death from COVID-19 reported in Singapore in a week.

The Ministry said that the total number of infections in the country has reached 1,114.

Lee, during a live televised speech to 5.6 million Singaporeans on Friday, said that he was worried that unless "we take further steps, things will gradually get worse or another big cluster may push things over the edge".

"We have decided that instead of tightening incrementally over the next few weeks, we should make a decisive move now to pre-empt escalating infections," he said.

Most workplaces, with the exception of essential services and key economic sectors, will be closed.

Food establishments, markets and supermarkets, clinics, hospitals, utilities, transport and key banking services will remain open.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,650

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,902

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    183

     

  • Total DEATHS

    68

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    830,322

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,118,844

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    229,286

     

  • Total DEATHS

    59,236

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres