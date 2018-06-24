English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Singapore Says Trump-Kim Summit Cost Just $12 Million, After Some Question Expenses
Most of the money went on security, the foreign ministry said, without giving a detailed breakdown.
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. (File photo: AP)
Singapore: Singapore's foreign ministry said on Sunday it spent S$16.3 million ($12 million) on hosting the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, less than earlier reports that had angered some locals.
Most of the money went on security, the foreign ministry said, without giving a detailed breakdown.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had earlier estimated the event cost Singapore S$20 million. Foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan had said that included the cost of Kim's hotel room.
Those reports drew anger from some Singaporeans on social media - though one commentator said it was a small price to pay - the cost of a chicken-rice dish for each citizen - to contribute to regional peace.
Marketing experts said the publicity generated from hosting the summit could be worth more than 10 times the cost to the tiny Southeast Asian city-state.
Trump and Kim spent each spent three days in Singapore for the June 12 summit where the two pledged to work on ending North Korea's nuclear programme and improve ties.
