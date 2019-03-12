LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Singapore Suspends Boeing 737 MAX Flights After Ethiopian Airlines Crash

The suspension will affect SilkAir, an arm of Singapore Airlines, as well as China Southern Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, Shandong Airlines and Thai Lion Air, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said in a statement.

Reuters

Updated:March 12, 2019, 9:20 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Singapore Suspends Boeing 737 MAX Flights After Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Employees are pictured as the first Boeing 737 MAX 7 is unveiled in Renton, Washington, US. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Singapore: Singapore will temporarily suspend all Boeing 737 MAX flights from 1400 local time (0600 GMT) on Tuesday, the civil aviation authority said, two days after an Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 on board.

The suspension will affect SilkAir, an arm of Singapore Airlines, as well as China Southern Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, Shandong Airlines and Thai Lion Air, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said in a statement.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram