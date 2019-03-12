English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Singapore Suspends Boeing 737 MAX Flights After Ethiopian Airlines Crash
The suspension will affect SilkAir, an arm of Singapore Airlines, as well as China Southern Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, Shandong Airlines and Thai Lion Air, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said in a statement.
Employees are pictured as the first Boeing 737 MAX 7 is unveiled in Renton, Washington, US. (Image: Reuters)
Singapore: Singapore will temporarily suspend all Boeing 737 MAX flights from 1400 local time (0600 GMT) on Tuesday, the civil aviation authority said, two days after an Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed all 157 on board.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
