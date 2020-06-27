Singapore Teacher Accused of Taking Over 160 Upskirt Videos of Women for 3 Years at School

A 47-year-old Singapore teacher has been accused of taking upskirt videos of girls in his three-year course of teaching at a school.

According to a report by the Channel News Asia, he was charged on June 23 with six counts of "insulting a woman's modesty and two counts of "possessing obscene films".

To protect the identity of the victims, the report does not mention the identity of the school at which he taught. Between April 2015 and July 2018, the man recorded 168 upskirt videos of girls on his mobile phone



and was charged with intruding their privacy.

From April to October 2015, he allegedly filmed eight women at the school on more than 15 occasions, and recording nine upskirt videos of eight women in the first half of 2016.

A total of 105 such clips of 32 women were allegedly filmed by him in 2017, taken over 100 occasions in the school between January and November, the report mentions, adding that the teacher is also accused of filming 21 women in 39 videos on 36 occasions between January 2018 and July 2018.

Sixty-nine women are mentioned in the charges for his prolonged offence at the school, but it is uncertain whether he targeted a woman more than once.

Apart from taking videos of women at the school he taught at, he is also accused of filming another upskirt video of a female relative in February 2017. He also took another such video of an unknown woman at a mall, a month later.

The accused will return to the court on July 14.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Education (MOE), he is no longer teaching at any school and has been suspended from service since July 2018.

The spokesperson told CNA that the ministry took a "serious view of staff misconduct and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against those who fail to adhere to our standards of conduct and discipline."

The disciplinary action includes dismissal from service, he said.

The accused teacher faces a jail term of one year or fine, or both, for each count of "insulting a woman's modesty", if convicted.