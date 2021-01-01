News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Singapore to Block Entry to Visitors from South Africa in View of Covid-19 Pandemic
1-MIN READ

Singapore to Block Entry to Visitors from South Africa in View of Covid-19 Pandemic

A general view of the check-in area of the departure hall during a media tour of Changi Airport Terminal 4 in Singapore July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A general view of the check-in area of the departure hall during a media tour of Changi Airport Terminal 4 in Singapore July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su

The new border restrictions for travellers from South Africa will effectively be in place from Jan. 4.

Singapore will stop allowing entry to visitors with a recent travel history to South Africa, its health ministry said on Friday, citing reports of a potentially more contagious strain of the novel coronavirus circulating in the country.

The new border restrictions for travellers from South Africa will effectively be in place from Jan. 4.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...