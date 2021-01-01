News18» News»World»Singapore to Block Entry to Visitors from South Africa in View of Covid-19 Pandemic
Singapore to Block Entry to Visitors from South Africa in View of Covid-19 Pandemic
A general view of the check-in area of the departure hall during a media tour of Changi Airport Terminal 4 in Singapore July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Singapore will stop allowing entry to visitors with a recent travel history to South Africa, its health ministry said on Friday, citing reports of a potentially more contagious strain of the novel coronavirus circulating in the country.
The new border restrictions for travellers from South Africa will effectively be in place from Jan. 4.