News18» News»World»Situation in India 'Beyond Heartbreaking', Says WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom
1-MIN READ

Situation in India 'Beyond Heartbreaking', Says WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom

File photo of WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (Reuters)

He said he had already announced 2,600 extra WHO staff members were going to India to help support the effort to fight the disease.

The situation in India, where Covid-19 cases have surged, is "beyond heartbreaking", and the World Health Organization is sending extra staff and supplies there to help fight the pandemic, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"WHO is doing everything we can, providing critical equipment and supplies, including thousands of oxygen concentrators, prefabricated mobile field hospitals and laboratory supplies," Tedros told a briefing.

first published:April 26, 2021, 23:01 IST