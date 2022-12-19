Situation Tense in Pakistan’s Bannu As Taliban Militants Seize CTD Centre; Army Op Underway: Sources

Amid border tension between Afghanistan and Pakistan, detained Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants inside Counter Terrorism Department’s (CTD) facility in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Bannu district took over the compound and held security personnel hostage, demanding safe passage to Kabul. According to the local daily, Dawn, two policemen have been killed in the incident.

The detained militants managed to break out of lockups on Sunday. However, special assistant to KP chief minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said the situation was “under control” and the security operation is underway. “There has been no infiltration in Bannu Cantonment. Militants snatched weapons from the interrogators and released more prisoners… The operation will be completed soon”.

A video clip went viral in which one of the militants was allegedly holding a security official at gunpoint. TTP militants released another video, showing the inside scenes of the captured CTD police station in Bannu Cantt.

The 35 detained militants overpowered the sentry, laid hand on weapons and injured the CTD staff, took hostage over 10 security forces personnel, the sources said.

The TTP in a statement confirmed that many of their fighters are among those arrested prisoners who took Bannu CTD Staff hostage on Sunday.

TTP has asked the Pakistani government to shift prisoners either to South or North Waziristan where the militants have hideouts or else the army will be responsible for all damages.

Sources said negotiations are underway with the militants while commandos of the Pakistan Army and police were deployed for an operation in Bannu district.

Meanwhile, the TTP has released a statement on the Bannu jail incident in which it has referred to the detained militants as “oppressed prisoners” many of whom are their “Mujahideen comrades”.

It has been discussed with the government officials Sunday night that the prisoners should be transferred to North or New Waziristan, but they have not been given any positive answer. It seems that the Pakistan army has decided to ration.

“We request the people of Pakistan from the political and social leaders what does the army have to do with someone’s life, they have to protect their ego and pride. The only way to save the soldiers and prison staff who are trapped there is to transfer these prisoners to North or South Waziristan according to their demand,” the TTP said in the statement.

Regarding the Banu jail incident, the Pakistan government is creating a propaganda that the weapons came from Afghanistan. “There is no truth in this matter, the prisoners have taken away the weapons of the army…” the TTP added.

In a separate terrorist attack, four policemen were killed at a police station in Lakki Marwat late on Saturday night, the police confirmed.

