English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Six California Police Officers Shoot and Kill Rapper After he Fell Asleep in His Car Outside Taco Bell
The victim's family described the shooting as an "execution" and a clear case of racial profiling.
Willie McCoy's shooting follows a string of similar incidents of alleged police brutality in the US in recent years.
Loading...
Los Angeles: Police in northern California are conducting a probe following outrage over the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old rapper who was found sleeping in his car outside a Taco Bell.
According to the Vallejo Police Department, the February 6 shooting took place after employees at the fast-food outlet late that evening called to report a Mercedes parked in the drive-thru line with a man slumped over in the driver's seat.
In a statement, police said officers responded to the call and as they approached the locked vehicle, they noticed that the driver was unresponsive and had a gun on his lap. They added that the car's transmission was in drive.
As police assessed the situation and tried to prevent the vehicle from moving forward, the statement said, things turned deadly. "The driver ... suddenly began to move," the police report said. "The officers told the driver to keep his hands visible, however the driver quickly reached for the handgun on his lap.
"In fear for their own safety, the officers discharged their weapons at the driver." It was unclear how many bullets were fired. Willie McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family has challenged the police version of events, describing the shooting as an "execution" and a clear case of racial profiling. "There was no attempt to try to work out a peaceful solution," Marc McCoy, Willie's older brother, told the Guardian.
"The police's job is to arrest people who are breaking the law -- not take the law into your own hands. You're not judge, jury and executioner ... We're never going to get over this."
McCoy's shooting follows a string of similar incidents of alleged police brutality in the US in recent years.
And this is not the first time the Vallejo Police Department has come under scrutiny following complaints of excessive force.
In 2017, a video of an officer straddling a man on the ground and punching him in the face several times prompted an uproar. Another video last year showed a Vallejo police officer repeatedly hitting a man with his flashlight as he was being restrained and handcuffed by another officer.
Vallejo police did not respond to an AFP request for comment on the McCoy case and McCoy's family could not be immediately reached.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
According to the Vallejo Police Department, the February 6 shooting took place after employees at the fast-food outlet late that evening called to report a Mercedes parked in the drive-thru line with a man slumped over in the driver's seat.
In a statement, police said officers responded to the call and as they approached the locked vehicle, they noticed that the driver was unresponsive and had a gun on his lap. They added that the car's transmission was in drive.
As police assessed the situation and tried to prevent the vehicle from moving forward, the statement said, things turned deadly. "The driver ... suddenly began to move," the police report said. "The officers told the driver to keep his hands visible, however the driver quickly reached for the handgun on his lap.
"In fear for their own safety, the officers discharged their weapons at the driver." It was unclear how many bullets were fired. Willie McCoy was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family has challenged the police version of events, describing the shooting as an "execution" and a clear case of racial profiling. "There was no attempt to try to work out a peaceful solution," Marc McCoy, Willie's older brother, told the Guardian.
"The police's job is to arrest people who are breaking the law -- not take the law into your own hands. You're not judge, jury and executioner ... We're never going to get over this."
McCoy's shooting follows a string of similar incidents of alleged police brutality in the US in recent years.
And this is not the first time the Vallejo Police Department has come under scrutiny following complaints of excessive force.
In 2017, a video of an officer straddling a man on the ground and punching him in the face several times prompted an uproar. Another video last year showed a Vallejo police officer repeatedly hitting a man with his flashlight as he was being restrained and handcuffed by another officer.
Vallejo police did not respond to an AFP request for comment on the McCoy case and McCoy's family could not be immediately reached.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
-
Monday 11 February , 2019
News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
‘We Want To See Narendra As PM Again’ says Mulayam Singh Yadav
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 News18 Breaks Down The CAG Report on Rafale: Is 2016 deal cheaper than 2007
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 250 Shanties Gutted In Fire In Delhi’s Paschim Puri
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 Lioness Charges Through Crowd In Gujarat
Monday 11 February , 2019 News18 Explains: Why Priyanka Gandhi's Roadshow Is Significant For Congress
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rose Leslie: I’ve No Idea How Game of Thrones Ends, I Want to Watch It in Real Time
- Here's What Kapil Sharma Did to a Man Who Gate Crashed His Wedding in Amritsar
- Have You Met Netflix's Newest Superheroes? Here's All About Mark Millar's 'Jupiter's Legacy'
- Gully Ki Awaaz: The Hip-Hop Revolution on the Streets of Mumbai
- TRAI Now Says Cable And DTH Users Can Choose Channels by March 31, But There is a Fine Print
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results