WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Six Children Killed, 10 Injured as Roof of Seminary Collapses in Pakistan

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The children, all aged under 10 years, were sitting in the classroom of the seminary and were reciting holy Quran when its roof collapsed in Zer Jan Kot area on Tuesday.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 4:15 PM IST
Share this:

At least six children were killed and 10 others injured when the roof of a seminary collapsed in Pakistan's North Waziristan tribal district.

The children, all aged under 10 years, were sitting in the classroom of the seminary and were reciting holy Quran when its roof collapsed in Zer Jan Kot area on Tuesday, officials said.

Local people rushed to the site to retrieve survivors from debris.

A man, who was rushing the injured children to a nearby hospital, died of heart attack.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading