Gunman Kills 9, Including 5 Children, at School In Russia's Izhevsk, Shoots Self Dead

At least nine people, including children, were killed and 20 others were wounded in after a gunman opened fire at a school in central Russia on Monday morning, local police said.

As per reports, five children have been confirmed dead in the attack.

Governor of the Udmurtia region, Alexander Brechalov, said in a video statement that the still unidentified shooter got into a school in Izhevsk, the region’s capital, killed a guard and some of the children there. “There are victims among the children, there are wounded too,” Brechalov said.

The school educated children between grades 1 and 11.

According to the governor and local police, the gunman shot himself. The school has been evacuated and area around it has been fenced off, the official said.

No details about the gunman or his motives have been released.

Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia, about 960 kilometres (596 miles) east of Moscow.

Some local media outlets reported that the attacker was a mobilised soldier who didn’t want to go to Ukraine.

According to investigators, the attacker “was wearing a black top with Nazi symbols and a balaclava” and was not carrying any ID.

