1-MIN READ

Six Killed, 15 Wounded in Russian Strikes in Kharkiv, Says Ukrainian Official

Firefighters work at the site of a fire at the Barabashova market, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine March 17, 2022. REUTERS/Oleksandr Lapshyn

The Russians fired long-range weapons at a Nova Poshta office, near where Kharkiv residents were receiving aid

Russian strikes on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv killed at least six civilians and wounded more than a dozen, the regional governor said Thursday, one month into Russia’s invasion. “The Russians fired long-range weapons at a Nova Poshta office, near where Kharkiv residents were receiving aid," regional governor Oleg Synyegubov wrote on social media referring to a local postal delivery service.

“Preliminary information suggests six civilians were killed and 15 others were injured and hospitalized," he added.

first published:March 24, 2022, 19:25 IST