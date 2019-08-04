Six Killed, 52 Injured in Head-on Collision of Two Buses in Sri Lanka

Colombo: At least six persons, including three women, were killed and 52 others injured on Sunday when two buses collided head-on in Sri Lanka, police said.

A Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus travelling towards Colombo from Elpitiya collided with a private bus travelling towards Galle around 5.15 am on Sunday, police Media spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara was quoted as saying by the Colombo Gazette.

Three men and three women have been killed in the accident and 52 passengers were injured, he said.

The injured have been admitted to the Nagoda General Hospital in Kalutara. Among the injured are 43 men, 8 women and a child, Gunasekara said.

