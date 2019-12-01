Take the pledge to vote

Six Killed as Ambulance Collides with Truck in Nepal's Sunsari

The incident occurred at Haripur area when the ambulance was ferrying the body of one Shiva Maya, who died during treatment at a hospital in Biratnagar, to his home at Gaighat town in Udayapur district.

PTI

December 1, 2019
Kathmandu: Six people, including the driver of an ambulance carrying them, were killed when the vehicle collided with a truck in Nepal's Sunsari district, police said.

The incident occurred on Saturday at Haripur area when the ambulance was ferrying the body of one Shiva Maya, who died during treatment at a hospital in Biratnagar, to his home at Gaighat town in Udayapur district.

The ambulance collided with the truck, which was en route to Biratnagar from Birgunj, along the East-West highway in Haripur, Udayapur Superintendent of Police Bir Bahadur Budha was quoted as saying by the Himalayan Times.

The driver of the ambulance and Shiva Maya's five relatives, including his two sons, who were in the vehicle were killed in the accident, he said.

The truck driver was injured in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital, he said.

