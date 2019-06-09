Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Six Killed in Poland After Collision Between Half a Dozen Cars and a Truck

The accident happened early Sunday afternoon on a highway near the city of Szczecin, which is close to the border with Germany.

Associated Press

June 9, 2019, 8:14 PM IST
Six Killed in Poland After Collision Between Half a Dozen Cars and a Truck
Image for representation. (AFP Relaxnews)
Warsaw: Polish media are reporting that a collision involving six cars and a truck on a highway in western Poland killed six people and injured 11 others.

The accident happened early Sunday afternoon on a highway near the city of Szczecin, which is close to the border with Germany.

Private television station TVN24 broadcast images showing fire and heavy plumes of black smoke rising from the accident site.

Local fire brigade spokesman Tomasz Kubiak told TVN24 that firefighters found the six victims after extinguishing the fire.

Paulina Targaszewska, an emergency services spokeswoman, said four of the injured had been transported to hospitals. One was a woman with chest, head and spine injuries who was evacuated by helicopter.

