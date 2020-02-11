Assembly
Elections
2020
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Six Killed in Suicide Blast in Afghanistan's Kabul as Taliban Deny Attack

Representative image.

Representative image.

The bombing took place near the government-run defence university, the Marshal Fahim Military Academy, at the beginning of the morning rush hour.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: February 11, 2020, 5:09 PM IST
Share this:

Kabul: A suicide bomber killed six people near a military academy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Tuesday, the interior ministry said.

The Taliban denied involvement in the blast and there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The bombing took place near the government-run defence university, the Marshal Fahim Military Academy, at the beginning of the morning rush hour.

It was the first major attack in the capital this year and comes at a time of heightened uncertainty in the country as U.S. and Taliban negotiators in Qatar try to pursue talks towards a peace deal to end 18 years of war.

"Six people including two civilians and four military personnel were killed," interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told Reuters, adding that 12 people were wounded, five of them civilians.

"It wasn't our work," said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a text message to Reuters.

The academy, modelled after European war colleges to train Afghan cadets, has been the scene of several attacks in the past, including an assault last may claimed by Islamic State.

Despite the relative lull of violence in Kabul, militant attacks on the Afghan and U.S.-led security forces have continued over recent months around the country even as the United States and Taliban militants pursue talks to finalise a peace pact.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack in a statement released by his office.

"The great nation of Afghanistan wants an end to violence, an end to the war, a ceasefire and an enduring peace," he said.

"The government is committed to achieving a dignified and sustainable peace, for which it pursues a clear plan."

(Reporting by Abdul Qadir Sediqi in Kabul; additional reporting by Jibran Ahmed in Peshawar; Writing by Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam and Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Rupam Jain,

Share this:

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story