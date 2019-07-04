Six Killed, Several Missing After Boat Capsizes in Indus River in Pakistan's Peshawar
Six bodies, including those of a child and two women, have so far been pulled out of the waters, while 14 people swam to safety.
File Photo of Indus river.
Peshawar: At least six persons have been killed and several others still missing after a boat carrying over 50 people capsized in a remote area of northwest Pakistan, according to officials who said on Thursday that there were slim chances of finding survivors.
The boat was carrying passengers along the Indus River from Shangla to Haripur district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday when it overturned. Rescuers were dispatched as soon as the incident was reported but the difficult mountainous terrain delayed the response.
Six bodies, including a child and two women, have so far been pulled out of the waters while 14 people swam to safety, Haripur Assistant Commissioner Arab Gul told Dawn News.
Teams of the Pakistan Army's Special Service Group (SSG) have been dispatched to the site as well, he added. Divers from Peshawar, Mardan and other adjoining areas were called in. Police said the rescue operation was going on but there were little chances of finding survivors.
