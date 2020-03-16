English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Six Nigerian Soldiers Killed in Boko Haram Jihadist Attack

Nigerian Military. Representative Image. (REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde)

Nigerian Military. Representative Image. (REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde)

The decade-long jihadist uprising has killed 36,000 people and displaced around two million from their homes in northeast Nigeria.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 16, 2020, 8:29 AM IST
Share this:

Lagos: Six Nigerian soldiers were killed in an ambush by jihadist gunmen in the restive northeast, military sources told AFP.


The assailants opened fire on an army convoy on Sunday near the village of Mayanti, near the border with Cameroon, in an area plagued by attacks by insurgents.

"We have lost six soldiers in an ambush by Boko Haram terrorists," one officer told AFP.

A second source, giving the same toll, said the military convoy had been on its way to the nearby town of Banki when they were targeted by heavy gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades.

The decade-long jihadist uprising has killed 36,000 people and displaced around two million from their homes in northeast Nigeria.

The United Nations has complained of a surge in violence in the conflict zone in recent weeks.

Anger has been growing among local residents about the army's failure to stem the attacks.

The military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency has largely been defeated but attacks against civilians and soldiers continue on a near daily basis.

The conflict has spread to neighbouring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a regional coalition to fight the insurgents.

The jihadists fighting in northeast Nigeria have split into rival groups with one loyal to longtime Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau and another affiliated to the Islamic State group.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story