English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Six Pak Officials Suspended for Taking Selfie with Coronavirus-Infected Colleague

Men walk with face masks as a preventive measure along a sidewalk in Karachi. (Reuters)

Men walk with face masks as a preventive measure along a sidewalk in Karachi. (Reuters)

The deputy commissioner of Khairpur district suspended six revenue officials from different areas of the district for clicking a selfie with their colleague who was tested positive for coronavirus.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 23, 2020, 11:24 AM IST
Share this:

Karachi: Six Pakistani officials have been suspended for clicking a selfie with their colleague who was tested positive for coronavirus, according to a media report on Monday.

As on Sunday, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed four lives and infected over 750 people in Pakistan. The deputy commissioner of Khairpur district suspended six revenue officials from different areas of the district for clicking a selfie with their colleague who was tested positive for coronavirus, the Dawn News reported.

The infected man had recently returned from Iran, it said. Quoting an official privy to the development, the report said the six had paid a visit to their colleague at his home as a goodwill gesture over his return from pilgrimage after almost a month.

"By that time, he was not showing any symptoms of the virus, neither had complained about any unwellness. As a trend, these days, all the six colleagues and the host took a selfie. A few of them later posted that picture on their social media account. When the man tested positive a few days ago, all those who were in contact with him were being spotted and isolated," the official said.

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story