WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Six People Killed After Somali Minibus Hits Roadside Bomb, Police Says Toll May Rise

Image for representative purposes. (AP Photo)

Image for representative purposes. (AP Photo)

Since 2008, the Islamist militant group al Shabaab has been fighting to overthrow Somalia's central government and establish its own rule based on its own harsh interpretation of Islam's sharia law.

  • Reuters MOGADISHU
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 3:24 PM IST
Share this:

At least six people were killed on Sunday when a minibus struck a roadside bomb near the Somali capital Mogadishu, police and witnesses said.

The vehicle was carrying passengers, mostly from the same extended family, from the city to a funeral in a nearby town, when it hit the explosive at Hawa Abdi village, 19 kilometres northwest of Mogadishu.

"So far we know the blast killed six people and injured others... The death toll may rise," Farah Hassan, a police officer told Reuters.

The road is used frequently by government and security vehicles.

"I carried four dead people including my father in law," Nur Haji Ahmed told Reuters from Madina hospital in Mogadishu, where the injured were taken. He had rushed to the scene after a phone call from a relative.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack from any group.

Somalia has been mired in conflict since 1991, when clan warlords overthrew dictator Siad Barre and then turned on each other.

Since 2008, the Islamist militant group al Shabaab has been fighting to overthrow Somalia's central government and establish its own rule based on its own harsh interpretation of Islam's sharia law.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading