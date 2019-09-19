Six Thieves Break into France's Opulent Chateau, Take Jewels Worth 2 Million Euros

Paris: French authorities say six unidentified thieves have broken into one of France's most opulent chateaus, tied up its owners and escaped with at least 2 million euros' ($2.2 million) worth of jewels and cash.

Prosecutor Batrice Angelelli-Lamotte told The Associated Press that police are hunting Thursday for the perpetrators after the overnight robbery at the Vaux-le-Vicomte Chateau southeast of Paris.

The prosecutor said the thieves did not appear to be armed and the owners, a couple in their 80s, were not injured.

The 17th-century chateau's Baroque glamour has attracted stars from around the world notably for the 2007 wedding of "Desperate Housewives" actor Eva Longoria and NBA star Tony Parker. They later divorced.

Originally designed for King Louis XIV's finance minister Nicolas Fouquet, the chateau has a marble-floored ballroom, chandelier-studded dining room and precisely pruned gardens.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.