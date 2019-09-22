Six Years After Transplant, Woman May Lose Her Donor Face Due to Tissue Damage
Six years ago, she received a face transplant at Brigham and Woman's Hospital in Boston, where she's being evaluated for a possible second transplant.
Image for representation.
Manchester: A woman who was severely burned in a domestic violence attack in Vermont is hoping for a second face transplant after doctors recently discovered tissue damage that likely will lead to the loss of her donor face.
Carmen Blandin Tarleton was burned over 80% of her body when her estranged husband beat her with a baseball bat and doused her body with lye in 2007. Six years ago, she received a face transplant at Brigham and Woman's Hospital in Boston, where she's being evaluated for a possible second transplant.
Tarleton, who now lives in Manchester, New Hampshire, told The Boston Globe that she has no regrets about the transplant because it dramatically improved her quality of life.
More than 40 patients worldwide have received face transplants.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha's Dream Girl Song Removed from YouTube Over Copyright Issues
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Shares Saturday Night Expectation vs Reality Post
- Watch: Horrifying Video Shows Snake Latching onto Man's Head After He Taunts It
- OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Get OxygenOS 10 Based on Android 10 Update
- Photos Show How Greta Thunberg's Supporters Grew from Two, to Millions In Just a Year