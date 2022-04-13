Skit Televised By Saudi State-Run Channel Parodying Biden, Kamala Harris Goes Viral

A skit mocking US president Joe Biden and US vice president Kamala Harris went viral on the internet on Tuesday. The clip was aired by Channel 22, a Saudi state-run channel and has garnered over 6 million views on Twitter. In the clip, two men dress up as Biden and Harris and the video mocks Joe Biden’s speech gaffes.

For the first time i see the Saudi TV mocking the US administration. pic.twitter.com/8vPtU0txJ8— Asaad Sam Hanna (@AsaadHannaa) April 12, 2022

In the video there is a moment where the actor impersonating Kamala Harris has to remind Joe Biden that it was Ukraine which was under attack - a reference to the state of the union address made last month where Biden mistakenly said Iran instead of Ukraine during the speech. The video also shows Biden dozing off on the podium before Kamala Harris drags him away.

Several videos of Biden’s mispronunciations and gaffes have gone viral since the beginning of his presidency but the viral video shared by the Saudi state-run media also indicates that the relations between these allies have hit a new low.

The Biden administration was reportedly snubbed by the Saudis when he wanted to speak to Saudi Arabia crown prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, who is popularly known as MBS. He was also snubbed by UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan. Biden called them to urge them to pump more oil into the market as the war in Ukraine strains the oil supply chains which are controlled by the oil cartel nations grouping Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Saudi Arabia, UAE and Russia are all major members of OPEC and the western Asian nations have only tilted closer to Moscow as Washington aims to thaw its relationship with Tehran as nuclear deal discussions go on in Vienna. The Saudis were also angered over dwindling support for its proxy war against Shiite Iranian militia - the Houthis - in Yemen.

However, the video has garnered hilarious reactions from many Biden critics - US citizens as well other Twitter users. Some pointed out that the caricature skit indicates Saudis do not value the Biden administration as much in the wake of the recent events. Some users, however, were quick to point out that such parody of Saudi elite and politicians were unthinkable and would result in harsher penalties for the actors involved. Some even raised MBS’ role in the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and encouraged the actors to post a skit making fun of MBS.

