Slain ISIS Chief al-Baghdadi's Wife Captured by Turkey, Says President Erdogan
A senior Turkish official said earlier this week that Turkey had captured Baghdadi's sister, her husband and daughter.
Late Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is seen in an undated picture released by the US Department of Defense in Washington. (Image: Reuters)
Ankara: Turkey has captured a wife of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, more than a week after the former Islamic State leader killed himself during a raid by US special forces.
"The United States said Baghdadi killed himself in a tunnel. They started a communication campaign about this," Erdogan said in a speech at Ankara University. "But, I am announcing it here for the first time: We captured his wife and didn't make a fuss like them. Similarly, we also captured his sister and brother in law in Syria."
