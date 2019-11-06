Take the pledge to vote

Slain ISIS Chief al-Baghdadi's Wife Captured by Turkey, Says President Erdogan

A senior Turkish official said earlier this week that Turkey had captured Baghdadi's sister, her husband and daughter.

November 6, 2019
Late Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is seen in an undated picture released by the US Department of Defense in Washington. (Image: Reuters)

Ankara: Turkey has captured a wife of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, more than a week after the former Islamic State leader killed himself during a raid by US special forces.

"The United States said Baghdadi killed himself in a tunnel. They started a communication campaign about this," Erdogan said in a speech at Ankara University. "But, I am announcing it here for the first time: We captured his wife and didn't make a fuss like them. Similarly, we also captured his sister and brother in law in Syria."

A senior Turkish official said earlier this week that Turkey had captured Baghdadi's sister, her husband and daughter.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
