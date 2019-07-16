'Slave Salaries': Zimbabwe's Civil Servants Protest for Pay Hike As Inflation Hits 176%
Holding placards and singing songs denouncing the country's finance minister, about two dozen union leaders representing teachers, nurses and other government workers gathered in front of the finance ministry offices in central Harare.
A supporter of Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa waves a flag during his presidential inauguration ceremony in Harare, Zimbabwe. (Image: Reuters)
Harare: Representatives of Zimbabwe's government workers Tuesday protested against what they called "slave salaries" as inflation almost doubled to 176%, a decade high that highlights the country's rapidly deteriorating economy.
Holding placards and singing songs denouncing the country's finance minister, about two dozen union leaders representing teachers, nurses and other government workers gathered in front of the finance ministry offices in central Harare. A few police officers monitored the protest from a distance.
Leaders of the civil servants union said government workers would be unable to continue showing up for work if their salaries are not adjusted to match inflation.
"We have become slaves of the government. We just came as the leadership today but we will paralyze government operations if our demands are not taken seriously," said Cecilia Alexander, leader of the workers' union.
The inflation rate increased dramatically from 97 per cent in May, according to figures released by the government's statistics agency Monday.
Civil servants earn an average of 500 Zimbabwe dollars (about USD 50), just enough to buy 80 litres (21 gallons) of gasoline. They have rejected a "cushioning allowance" offered by the government that would have given an added 97 Zimbabwe dollars a month to each of the more than 300,000 civil servants. The government has said it is reviewing the salaries.
Zimbabwe's economy has been worsening in recent months, with prices of basic items such as cooking oil rising above the means of many while bread, gasoline, electricity and water have become scarce. Inflation accelerated following last month's decision to re-introduce a Zimbabwean currency as the country's sole legal tender.
Zimbabwe has not used its own currency since 2009 when the Zimbabwe dollar was abandoned after hyperinflation reached 500 billion per cent. Since then the country has operated with the US dollar and other foreign currencies.
Hunger is growing in Zimbabwe, with a report on rural food vulnerability released Monday showing that 59 per cent of the rural population, representing just over 5.5 million people, is food insecure due to drought and the unaffordability of basic food items.
Some have resorted to selling livestock and land, spending savings, withdrawing children from school and begging, according to the report compiled jointly by the Zimbabwe government, UN agencies and aid organisations.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mumbai Police Flaunts 'Khaki Swag' after #SareeTwitter Trends on Social Media
- From Politicians to Movie Stars, Women are Sharing Their Favourite Saree Photos on Twitter
- Did Netflix Just Give Out the Biggest Spoiler About Sacred Games 2 with this Cryptic Tweet?
- TVS Young Media Racer Program 2019 Round 2: Has Anyone Seen My Footpeg?
- After HDFC Bank Warning to Customers About Fraudsters, AnyDesk Details Security Measures in Place