The NATO and US continue their support to Ukrainian forces by sending arms and ammunition and assigning repairs for damaged Ukrainian tanks. The US, however, is not shouldering the responsibility and is making NATO members Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania help Ukraine by rearming its forces with tanks and other weapons.

A report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) said that the Czech Republic has sent dozen modernised, Soviet-designed T-72M tanks to Ukraine’s forces to counter Russian forces. Ukrainian forces are outgunned and Russia has advanced military capabilities compared to Ukraine.

Slovenia, which is stolid in its support of Ukraine, has been providing Ukraine with arms but prime minister Janez Jansa said that it is doing so at the risk of depleting its own reserves. “If France, Germany or the US sent the same share per capita, Ukraine would already be liberated. Unfortunately, our reserves are depleted and now we try to replace equipment…with new delivery from the US,” he was quoted as saying by the WSJ.

Slovakia is also considering opening military industrial installations to repair and refit damaged Ukrainian military equipment. Ukrainian military industrial installations have come under heavy firing from Russia whose military operations’ main objective is to disarm Ukraine.

Janza’s remarks show that the US, UK and Germany are not sending their fair share of reinforcements as intelligence officials suggest that the attack on Ukraine’s southeast will only intensify. The US has on several occasions said that it will defend NATO territories in case they face Russian aggression but have so far failed to assuage the concerns of nations like Poland, Slovakia and Czech Republic who wish the US sent more weapons to Ukraine to fight off Russian soldiers.

The WSJ report highlighted that Ukrainian soldiers captured 176 Russian tanks, 34 self-propelled artillery pieces, 116 armoured fighting vehicles, 149 infantry fighting vehicles, 23 multiple-rocket launchers, and 45 armoured personnel carriers. However, these have to be repaired in case these are to be used to repel Russian forces who are now concentrating attacks on the southeast of Ukraine.

The UK organised a donor’s conference of some 35 nations who will supply Ukraine with long-range artillery, anti aircraft systems and infantry fighting vehicles. Moscow warns that it will consider arms shipments as legitimate targets but has not been successful in choking off military supplies. The US is planning to send 250 American Abrams tanks to Poland but it is unclear whether Ukraine will be getting those tanks at this stage.

