Small Plane Crashes Into Power Lines in Montgomery County in US, Over 90,000 Houses Face Outage

A small plane crashed into the power lines of Montgomery County in the US state of Maryland on Sunday night, reportedly forcing widespread power cuts in the area.

According to the Washington Post, power was cut off in tens of thousands of homes in the Montgomery Village section of Gaithersburg. The Chief Spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, Pete Piringer, tweeted that the small plane was suspended about 100 feet in the air with two people onboard.

According to officials, both the passengers onboard the plane were uninjured and rescue operations were underway. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the crash and assured that a probe will be ordered so as to provide additional information, reports Fox News.

The plane crash resulted in a power shutdown that affected over 90,000 homes and businesses throughout Montgomery County, equivalent to one-quarter of the county facing outages.

The crash took place close to a commercial area due to wet weather conditions. The exact cause of the crash remains unknown as yet. Reports suggest that the plane may have hit lines as high as 10 stories up, but could not be immediately confirmed, the Washington Post reported.

