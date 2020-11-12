Small Town Mayor Murdered In Mexico Was Accused Of Killings

MEXICO CITY: The mayor of a small town in Mexicos Gulf coast state of Veracruz was found murdered Wednesday, four months after her police chief was shown in a video accusing her of ordering officers to abduct people in order to kill them.

Veracruz Gov. Cuitlhuac Garcia said the body of Florisel Ros, mayor of the town of Jamapa, had been found Wednesday.

Gov. Garcia pledged the killers would be brought to justice, though he also acknowledged there were criminal investigations open against current and former town officials.

The former police chief of Jamapa, Miguel Castillo, disappeared in July and hasnt been seen since.

But he was shown in a video apparently made after his disappearance, blindfolded and unclothed, making the accusations as other men interrogated him. Such videos are commonly made by drug cartels in Mexico.

In a letter July 26, Ros denied Castillo’s accusations, banding them totally false.

The opposition Democratic Revolution Party said in a statement that Ros and other mayors had complained of harassment and persecution by the state government. Gov. Garcia belongs to President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador’s Morena party.

The state of Veracruz has been plagued by drug cartel turf wars, kidnappings and disappearances in which police were frequently involved in the past.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor