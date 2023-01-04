Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk has reportedly fired janitors and security staff at the social media’s headquarters in San Francisco and some employees have resorted to bringing their own toilet paper to the office, a report has said.

Ever since he took over Twitter last year, Elon Musk has undergone several changes and introduced cost-cutting measures, The New York Times reported.

ALSO READ | Twitter Sued After Elon Musk Fails to Pay Rent for San Francisco Office: Report

Musk has also ordered the closing of the data centre to save money, a move that could cause problems for the social media platform.

The data centre shutdown is one of many drastic steps the second-richest man has undertaken to stabilize Twitter’s finances.

The move to fire janitorial services has left the office in disarray and resulted in dirty bathrooms at the place.

The smell of leftover takeout food and body odour has lingered on the floors as people are packed in more confined spaces, according to the report.

It added that bathrooms have grown dirty and some workers have resorted to bringing their own rolls of toilet paper from home.

The revelations come days after reports said that Twitter owed $136,260 in overdue rent on its offices on the 30th floor of a building in downtown in San Francisco.

ALSO READ | ‘Cause-Based Ads Can Fuel Public Conversation’: Twitter May Expand Political Advertising

The landlord at 650 California St., which is not Twitter’s main San Francisco headquarters, served a notice to the social media company on Dec. 16 informing it that it would be in default if it didn’t pay within five days. The five days elapsed without payment, according to the lawsuit.

Musk defended his extreme cost-cutting measures last month in a late-night Twitter Spaces call.

“This company is like, basically, you’re in a plane that is headed towards the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don’t work,” Musk said on Dec. 21.

The company’s headquarters are located at another San Francisco address, 1355 Market St., where Twitter has also reportedly fallen behind on rent, according to The New York Times.

In addition to not paying rent and laying off workers, Musk’s Twitter is also auctioning off high-end office furniture, kitchen equipment and other relics the past, when Twitter had over 7,500 full-time workers around the world, and free lunch and other office perks were common.

Some three-quarters of Twitter’s employee base are expected to have left the company, either because they were laid off, fired or quit.

Read all the Latest News here