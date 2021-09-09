Snippets from UK: After Confusion, Britain to Shed More Light on International Travel Colour Code

Fading colours: Of Britain’s supposedly simple signals of red, amber and green for international travel, the amber state brought confusion rather than clarity. To everyone’s relief, the government is planning to ditch it in a review due on October 1. So don’t go if it’s red, otherwise, go. And more, come back without having to pay for expensive testing. Good news, unless, of course, the Covid position changes dramatically over the next three weeks.

Scotland turns up the heat: Scotland recorded its hottest day Wednesday in 115 years. Indians can hardly be expected to sympathise with complaints of unbearable heat, but the temperature reached 28.6 degrees Celsius in Charterhall. Now Scots can complain of the thunderstorms forecast to follow.

Ashwin picked for T20 World Cup, no luck in Tests: Ravichandran Ashwin has been included in the 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman. But it remains a continuing surprise that he was not included in the team for any of the four Tests against England so far. Many believe he’s a better bowler, and even batsman, than Ravi Jadeja. There’s still time to bring him into the fifth Test.

India hopes for new beginning at Old Trafford: Indian fans are looking ahead, not back at history at the Old Trafford in Manchester where the fifth Test begins on Friday. India have played England nine times at Old Trafford, and never won. England has won four Tests there, five have been drawn. England will want a win to level the series off. The Indian fate will be as good as they play, but also as good as the selection for the Test. That has been far from the best.

Doubts over Anderson: The short gap between the fourth and the fifth Tests is leading England to consider resting James Anderson, some reports suggest. But it is far from certain that England will go without their most biting bowler into a match they need badly to win. It helps Anderson of course that a stand at Old Trafford has been named after him. But at age 39, there’s a limit to how much fire he can put into his bowling without enough rest.​

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here