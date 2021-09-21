Snippets from UK: After Kiwis Flying Out of Pak, England Calls Off Tour amid Safety Concerns

England not game to play in Pak: So now the England cricket tour to Pakistan is off. The ECB has said rather politely that playing in Rawalpindi would not be ideal preparation for the T20 World Cup coming up in the UAE and Oman. This was to be the first time an England women’s team would play in Pakistan, and there were particular concerns over the safety of those games. But seeing how many matches Pakistan now hosts in the UAE, it will play the T20 World Cup on home grounds.

Imran’s intelligence not enough: The abandonment of the New Zealand tour earlier was more surprising. The Kiwis pulled out citing a “specific and credible threat.” Prime Minister Imran Khan phoned his counterpart to tell her that Pakistan has the best intelligence network in the world and that it saw no such threat. He may be right; New Zealand is quite the darling of Islamists. For reasons good or bad, no international cricket in Pakistan this season.

The Covishield conundrum: Quite a turnaround, quite a U-turn in fact from the British government on vaccination. From importing five million doses of Covishield, from declaring it was being administered, from complaining that it was not getting another five million, and, from PM Boris Johnson declaring he would take up the Covishield case against the EU refusal to recognise it, to now deciding that Britain will not recognise it. It says it will recognise only Oxford AstraZeneca after top British scientists have said the two are exactly the same thing: and scientists measure their words carefully. Unsurprisingly, the UK government has not explained the U-turn.

Thorny issue for Indian travellers: For travellers from India, this UK position on the vaccine means no immediate change. They have been required to quarantine for ten days in any case, and that continues. The change there following the end of red-listing was that they can now quarantine at a private place of their choosing, and not at a government hotel at a cost of 1,750 GBP. The difficulty is that travellers from other countries who have had the same vaccine from other sources will be spared quarantine, travellers from India will not. Shashi Tharoor says the British are reviewing this. They certainly are under pressure to.

Where Britain and EU agree: An odd contradiction underlies the UK decision to accept vaccination from other countries and not from India. Britain has in so doing, and in the face of Brexit, aligned itself with the EU in excluding India and much of the world outside that once-dominant club of Western Europe and the US. The further contradiction is that leading members of this outdated club have some of the poorest records against this virus.​

