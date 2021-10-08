Snippets from UK: After Quarantine Contest, India and Britain Can Smoothen Ties on Hockey Field

Hockey sticking point: Now that the UK government has done what it should have more than two weeks back, relations between India and Britain can slowly begin to return towards normalcy. For that, they will have to pass the hockey test. So if England sends its team for the junior hockey tournament in Bhubaneswar next month, all should be well.

Hoping for end to turbulence: A lot of British Indians are feeling relieved that they may not now have to quarantine on arrival in India. India is expected now to lift its own tit-for-tat quarantine move. This is the season for British Indians to travel to India for friends and family time. Restrictions over that would have hurt them, and hurt India as well.

Travel sector positive: Indian tour operators looking to tap the UK market are finding some optimism again. After a washout last year, the tourist season now looks promising again. Kerala and Goa are certain to up their game and to offer tempting tour packages in Britain as they always did normal year after year.

Covaxin conundrum remains: The Indian case with Britain is not quite over, though. Britain still does not recognise Covaxin, even after tests and trials followed by mass vaccination has shown that it is no less safe or effective than Covishield. That case does need to be taken up now, after a breather of course.

Thinning red list: Britain has also cut its red-listed countries to just seven Latin American nations now: Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela. That order too is largely now just marginal; very few travel to the UK relatively from these small countries.​

