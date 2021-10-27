Snippets from UK: Ahead of COP26, India Keeps Nations on Tenterhooks over Climate Agreement

Still waiting: With just days left to go before COP26, and fewer for G20 in Rome over this weekend, India has not yet made the commitments that developed countries want it to. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it will be “touch and go” at the summit, and that it may well fall short of agreement. If it does, India is likely to be a major factor in reaching an agreement: of the kind that developed countries want. India simply cannot phase out fossil fuels at the speed expected.

Dual challenge: Prime Minister Narendra Modi faces really a double challenge on commitments over emissions because that will come up at G20 on the weekend before COP26 can get going next week. COP26 president Alok Sharma has said the UK will name nations not committing to enough at the G20. Modi is not one to give in to such pressure.

Sound of silence: Negotiations over emissions are going down to the wire currently. Amidst declarations by several countries on emission reductions, India is prominently silent so far. Hectic discussions are on for India to sign up to a consensus that of course will include it as a major factor, any declaration that India does not sign up to will mean little. India is likely to force at the least a compromise from Alok Sharma.

Meeting Modi: A large number of Indians are preparing to turn up to greet Modi on his arrival in Glasgow. These include primarily of course members of the Overseas Friends of the BJP but members also from a large number of other organisations. The PM is making room for this amidst a tight schedule. Inevitably there will also be some demonstrations.

Bright idea: Tata Steel says it has installed a new 30-megawatt generator at its Port Talbot site in South Wales, which it says will reduce its energy bill by millions of pounds every year at a time when energy prices are rocketing. The huge generator “brings environmental benefits as more process gases from the blast furnaces, steelmaking plant and coke ovens can be converted into useful energy, reducing emissions from external power generation by more than 40,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.” Just the time for such an announcement.​

